Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2001 Audi TT

127,896 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2001 Audi TT

2001 Audi TT

2dr Roadster 5-Spd w/ESP

Watch This Vehicle

2001 Audi TT

2dr Roadster 5-Spd w/ESP

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1693067204
  2. 1693067206
  3. 1693067205
  4. 1693067206
  5. 1693067206
  6. 1693067206
  7. 1693067202
  8. 1693067204
  9. 1693067201
  10. 1693067202
  11. 1693067203
  12. 1693067202
  13. 1693067203
  14. 1693067200
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
127,896KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10350357
  • Stock #: 7286
  • VIN: TRUTX28N811012791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Orange
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 127,896 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, Check out the Orange leather Baseball stitched leather seats. We acquired direct from an Audi Dealer, lots of Service history and timing belt replaced in 2017. Top is in excellent condition and has glass rear window. Selling CERTIFIED with 4 New TIRES, Exceptional value.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Roadster

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Seating

Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Cell Phone Hookup
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales

2014 Lexus RX 350 AWD
 76,341 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Civic EX
 82,717 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Compass 4W...
 72,635 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory