2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

227,000 KM

$6,000

+ tax & licensing
$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

LS

LS

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,000

+ taxes & licensing

227,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8940523
  • Stock #: 5775
  • VIN: 2gcec19v211216309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very nice shape for the year. Selling as is $6000+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tilt Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-XXXX

519-888-9232

519-502-9232
