2002 Chevrolet Tracker

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 5 , 4 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6794411

6794411 Stock #: 7042

7042 VIN: 2CNBJ78C726938824

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Yellow

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 165,462 KM

Vehicle Features Packages ZR2 4WD Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.