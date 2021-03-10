Menu
2002 Chevrolet Tracker

165,462 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2002 Chevrolet Tracker

2002 Chevrolet Tracker

ZR2 4WD

2002 Chevrolet Tracker

ZR2 4WD

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

165,462KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6794411
  Stock #: 7042
  VIN: 2CNBJ78C726938824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 165,462 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, WHERE DO YOU FIND ONE OF THESE. Chevrolet Tracker 2dr 4WD ZR2 Convertible. Finished in a bright Canary Yellow. The body, paint and interior, top are all in great condition. This vehicle has been Rustproofed seven times in total. What a fun and cool car to drive.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

ZR2 4WD
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

