Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK

79,596 KM

Details Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK

AMG SLK 32 CONVERTIBLE

Watch This Vehicle

2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK

AMG SLK 32 CONVERTIBLE

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1657565439
  2. 1657565439
  3. 1657565439
  4. 1657565438
  5. 1657565439
  6. 1657565438
  7. 1657565438
  8. 1657565438
  9. 1657565438
  10. 1657565439
  11. 1657565439
  12. 1657565439
  13. 1657565438
  14. 1657565438
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

79,596KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8814617
  • VIN: WDBKK66F42F226848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 79,596 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

2007 Chevrolet Silve...
 111,568 MI
$21,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Santa F...
 142,913 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Versa 1....
 58,851 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory