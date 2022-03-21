$17,995+ tax & licensing
2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK
AMG SLK 32 CONVERTIBLE
Location
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
79,596KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8814617
- VIN: WDBKK66F42F226848
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 79,596 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop
