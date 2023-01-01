Menu
2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK

81,056 KM

Make it Yours
Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2dr Roadster 3.2L AMG Auto

2002 Mercedes-Benz SLK

2dr Roadster 3.2L AMG Auto

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

81,056KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9807826
  • Stock #: 7399
  • VIN: WDBKK66F42F226848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 81,056 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE SLK320 3.2 V6 AMG Roadster. Finished in beautiful Black on Black leather with grey insert. Power retractable hard top, 17" Aluminum AMG wheels, remote entry, power group, windscreen, rear spoiler, traction control and much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

Packages

AMG Hardtop Convertible

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Hardtop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

