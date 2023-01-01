2002 Volkswagen Jetta

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,695 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 4 , 2 3 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 9687595

9687595 Stock #: 7379

7379 VIN: 3VWSB69M72M194535

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 7379

Mileage 64,238 KM

Vehicle Features Packages GLS Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Safety Locks Emergency Trunk Release Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Steel Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.