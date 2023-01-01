Menu
2003 Cadillac CTS

52,000 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

Deluxe

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

52,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9815260
  • Stock #: 5813
  • VIN: 1g6dm57n230111872

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5813
  • Mileage 52,000 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY LOW ORIGINAL KM'S. Very nice shape and drives and runs well. Wheels have clear coat peeling. Would be nice to keep as a summer driver. Selling as is $7,500+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 

This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.

"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 

being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed

 level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 

may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 

the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

