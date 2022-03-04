2004 BMW 3 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 3 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8464413

8464413 Stock #: 7213

7213 VIN: WBABD33494JY96759

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 71,360 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 325Ci 2dr Cpe Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Convenience Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.