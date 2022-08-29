2004 Honda CR-V

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9212335

9212335 Stock #: H10112A

H10112A VIN: JHLRD78934C812679

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # H10112A

Mileage 272,080 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Child Safety Locks Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Rear Defroster Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Mechanical Power Steering Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm CD Changer Windows Sunroof Exterior tinted windows cassette player Aluminum Wheels Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Power Outlet Powertrain 4 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Reverse Park Assist Pass through rear seat A/T Conventional Spare Tire 4-Speed A/T Gasoline Fuel Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Adaptative Cruise Control Sun Moonroof Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

