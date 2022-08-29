Menu
2004 Honda CR-V

272,080 KM

Details Description Features

$3,400

+ tax & licensing
$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2004 Honda CR-V

2004 Honda CR-V

EX-L

2004 Honda CR-V

EX-L

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,400

+ taxes & licensing

272,080KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9212335
  Stock #: H10112A
  VIN: JHLRD78934C812679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H10112A
  • Mileage 272,080 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda CR-V delivers a Gas I4 2.4L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Variable-assist pwr rack & pinion steering, Trailer hitch pre-wire, Toe-control link independent strut front suspension. This Honda CR-V Comes Equipped with These Options Tachometer, Sunglasses storage, Side-impact door beams, Side/rear privacy glass, Removable folding picnic table, Remote keyless entry system w/hatch release, Remote glass hatch/fuel door releases, Reclining front leather bucket seats w/adjustable head restraints, Rear window defroster w/timer, Rear seat heater ducts. Stop By Today A short visit to Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 can get you a trustworthy CR-V today!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Rear Defroster
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
am/fm
CD Changer
Sunroof
tinted windows
cassette player
Aluminum Wheels
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
4 Cylinder Engine
Reverse Park Assist
Pass through rear seat
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
4-Speed A/T
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control
Sun Moonroof
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

Email Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

