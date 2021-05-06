Menu
2004 Mazda RX-8

42,292 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

42,292KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7086835
  • Stock #: 7072
  • VIN: JM1FE173640135569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 42,292 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, ONLY 42,929 KMS on this Sporty Mazda RX-8 GT. Fun car, features Mazda's 1.3 Rotary engine. Heated leather seats, power sunroof, Alloy wheels, remote entry, power windows & door locks and much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

GT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

