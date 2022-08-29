2004 Toyota Sienna

$4,945 + taxes & licensing 2 7 5 , 8 6 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9083551

9083551 Stock #: 040715

040715 VIN: 5TDZA29C84S040715

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Interior Colour Tan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 275,864 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Additional Features Automatic FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.