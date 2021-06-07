2005 Mercedes-Benz SLK

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 6 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7298861

7298861 Stock #: 7094

7094 VIN: WDBWK73FX5F077152

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 76,695 KM

Vehicle Features Packages AMG Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Emergency Trunk Release Rollover protection bars Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Cell Phone Hookup Convertible Hardtop Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.