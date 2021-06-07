2005 Nissan 350Z

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 6 3 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7298786

7298786 Stock #: 7092

7092 VIN: JN1AZ36A95M752309

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 137,631 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Roadster w/black top Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Rollover protection bars Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Cassette AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Trip Computer CD Changer Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.