Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Nissan 350Z

137,631 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2005 Nissan 350Z

2005 Nissan 350Z

Roadster Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Nissan 350Z

Roadster Touring

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1625606108
  2. 1625606107
  3. 1625606109
  4. 1625606107
  5. 1625606109
  6. 1625606109
  7. 1625606108
  8. 1625606171
  9. 1625606176
  10. 1625606176
  11. 1625606176
  12. 1625606176
  13. 1625606176
  14. 1625606174
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,631KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7298786
  • Stock #: 7092
  • VIN: JN1AZ36A95M752309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 137,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Sporty Nissan 350Z Touring Roadster. Red on Black in great shape, 3 owner Ontario Car, power convertible top, heated leather powered seats, 18" Chrome wheels, remote entry, BOSE sound and much more...

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

Roadster w/black top
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Rollover protection bars
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

2005 Mercedes-Benz S...
 76,695 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2005 Nissan 350Z Roa...
 137,631 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 130,400 KM
$5,695 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory