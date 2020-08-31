Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Volkswagen New Beetle

59,674 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2005 Volkswagen New Beetle

2005 Volkswagen New Beetle

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Volkswagen New Beetle

GLS

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1600894623
  2. 1600894624
  3. 1600894625
  4. 1600894625
  5. 1600894625
  6. 1600894624
  7. 1600894624
  8. 1600894623
  9. 1600894620
  10. 1600894623
  11. 1600894622
  12. 1600894623
  13. 1600894621
  14. 1600894622
  15. 1600894623
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

59,674KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5750718
  • Stock #: 6889
  • VIN: 3VWCM21Y75M361549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 59,674 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, Check out the kilometers, ONLY 59,674. Desireable colour combination Cream on Cream. Great condition, lots of service records available right from VW. Carfax claim for Roof, bill in with the records. These Beetle Convertibles are becoming harder to find, take advantage today.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometer vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

2003 GMC Sierra 1500...
 149,186 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Odyssey E...
 79,501 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Sequoia ...
 91,571 KM
$36,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory