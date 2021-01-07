Menu
2006 BMW X5

237,238 KM

Details Description Features

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

2006 BMW X5

2006 BMW X5

4dr SUV AWD 3.0i

2006 BMW X5

4dr SUV AWD 3.0i

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

237,238KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6421447
  • Stock #: 36749
  • VIN: 5UXFA13536LY36749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36749
  • Mileage 237,238 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle sold "AS IS" and is not represented as being in road-worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any warrantied at any level of quality.
The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in it's current condition.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

