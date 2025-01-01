Menu
Used 2006 Chevrolet Express 12 passangers for sale in Waterloo, ON

2006 Chevrolet Express

271,006 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
12735288

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
271,006KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNFG15T861243287

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 271,006 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

