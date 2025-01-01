$14,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Chevrolet Express
12 passangers
2006 Chevrolet Express
12 passangers
Location
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
519-664-2944
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
271,006KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNFG15T861243287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 271,006 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Seating
3rd Row Seat
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.
2009 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD LEATHER 282,665 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Rogue S 219,800 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
2011 Acura MDX Elite Pkg 313,645 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Email Sherifali Motors Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sherifali Motors Inc.
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-664-XXXX(click to show)
519-664-2944
Alternate Numbers519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Sherifali Motors Inc.
519-664-2944
2006 Chevrolet Express