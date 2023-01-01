Menu
2006 Ford Escape

137,850 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

2006 Ford Escape

2006 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD

2006 Ford Escape

XLT 4WD

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

137,850KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10284960
  • Stock #: EB6293
  • VIN: 1FMYU93136KA26293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,850 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
CD Changer

Windows

Rear Defrost

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-XXXX

519-576-3421

