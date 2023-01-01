$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Ford Escape
XLT 4WD
137,850KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10284960
- Stock #: EB6293
- VIN: 1FMYU93136KA26293
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,850 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
CD Changer
Windows
Rear Defrost
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
