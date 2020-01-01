2006 Jeep TJ

Vehicle Features

Packages LJ Unlimited Rubicon

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Steel Wheels Convenience Tow Hooks Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.