2006 Jeep TJ

100,343 KM

Details

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

2006 Jeep TJ

2006 Jeep TJ

Unlimited Rubicon

2006 Jeep TJ

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,343KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6307626
  • Stock #: 6926
  • VIN: 1J4FA64S36P773030

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Rust-free LJ Unlimited. These Jeep's are becoming hard to find. Sure to maintain or even increase in value over time. Plus, this one has the RUBICON Off Road package, both hard and soft tops. One Owner from New, incredible opportunity awaits you today. We just spent $4,500 in new front fenders, rear quarter panels, New windshield and frame around. Has been rustproofed underneath and shows very well. Fun vehicle to drive and enjoy all year round.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

LJ Unlimited Rubicon
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Conventional Spare Tire

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

