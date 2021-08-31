Menu
2006 Mazda Miata MX-5

93,403 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

2006 Mazda Miata MX-5

2006 Mazda Miata MX-5

GT

2006 Mazda Miata MX-5

GT

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

93,403KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8049565
  • Stock #: 7152
  • VIN: JM1NC25F960115954

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 93,403 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, Only 93,403 Kms on this Miata GT Convertible. Features; Brown heated leather interior, Alloy wheels, Remote entry, power group, BOSE Stereo, glass rear window and cloth top.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

GT Convertible
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convertible Soft Top

