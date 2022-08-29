Menu
2006 Nissan Altima

0 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2006 Nissan Altima

2006 Nissan Altima

3.5 S

2006 Nissan Altima

3.5 S

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 9200323
  • Stock #: H9995B
  • VIN: 1N4BL11E66C255717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # H9995B
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

We're excited to offer this capable 2006 Nissan Altima . Warning chimes-inc: ignition key reminder, headlights on, seatbelt, Variable intermittent wipers w/mist function, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Retractable assist grips-inc: front passenger, dual rear passenger, Retained accessory pwr. This Nissan Altima Features the Following Options Remote keyless entry w/panic alarm, Remote fuel lid & pwr trunk release, Rear window defogger, Rear seat heat ducts, Rear independent multi-link suspension w/stabilizer bar, Rear fold-down armrest, Rear 3-point ALR/ELR seatbelts, Pwr windows-inc: driver side one-touch up/down & anti-pinch feature, Pwr door locks, Platinum-tipped spark plugs. Visit Us Today A short visit to Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 can get you a tried-and-true Altima today!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
am/fm
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
V6 Cylinder Engine
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Gasoline Fuel
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Adaptative Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

