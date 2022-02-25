Menu
2006 Pontiac Solstice

65,749 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
CONVERTIBLE

CONVERTIBLE

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

65,749KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8423805
  • Stock #: 7219
  • VIN: 1G2MB35B96Y119493

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 65,749 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE ORIGINAL OWNER SOLSTICE CONVERTIBLE WITH AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION. GM Window Sticker showing delivery to Clark Pontiac GMC LTD; Optional equipment adding $7,655.00 includes; Preferred equipment group - 1SA, Leather appearance package, 4-speed automatic transmission,, power convenience package, limited slip differential, premium acoustic headliner, Monsoon premium 7 speaker. Grab one of these future classics now.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

Convertible
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

