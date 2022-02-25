2006 Pontiac Solstice

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 7 4 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8423805

8423805 Stock #: 7219

7219 VIN: 1G2MB35B96Y119493

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 65,749 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Convertible Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Emergency Trunk Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.