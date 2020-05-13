2006 Pontiac Vibe

Menu
$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

SE

Location

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

$1,600

+ taxes & licensing

  • 229,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5024289
  • Stock #: 5559
  • VIN: 5Y2SL65836Z415884
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Runs and drives well. A/C still works, selling as is $1600+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 

This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Equalizer

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-XXXX

Alternate Numbers
519-502-9232
