2006 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 1-Owner | NO Accidents

2006 Toyota 4Runner

SR5 V6 1-Owner | NO Accidents

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 235,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4619847
  • Stock #: 2002054
  • VIN: JTEBU14R260080109
Exterior Colour
Silver
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
CALL or TEXT (519)-722-4027

Vehicle Runs and Drives
Very clean inside and out

SELLING AS IS due to age and kilometers

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

