2006 Toyota Corolla

164,204 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2006 Toyota Corolla

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

2006 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,204KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9394171
  • Stock #: 7346
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E26C563168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,204 KM

Vehicle Description

Most Reliable and fuel efficient Toyota Corolla CE with Sport package featuring Factory Sunroof, Alloy wheels, electric side mirrors, power door locks, remote entry, CD Player. KROWN Rustproofed, check out the photos of door sills, the underside is just as clean. Well serviced with lots of history recorded on the CARFAX Report. These cars at this price point do not last long.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

SE W/ SUNROOF ALLOYS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

