2006 Toyota Tacoma

ULTRA RARE Tacoma PreRunner (Only available in the U.S, this truck is originally from Arizona) Double Cab 4X2 V6 Engine. Rustproofed, you will not find one in this clean of condition anywhere. See all the photos. Extras include; TRD Off-Road Package with Bilstein shocks, 16 Alloy wheels, Locking Rear Differential, Engine skid plate, Front Tow Hook, 115V/400W Deck Mtd Power point, Towing Package with Class 4 hitch with 6500 lbs capacity, Chrome Grille surround and rear bumper, color-keyes front bumper and overfenders, sliding rear window, Sport fabric trim, JBL Premium Audio, 60/40 Split rear bench with underseat storage and lots more. You do not want to miss this truck, they do not show up often on the used market and especially no in this condition. Truck is in MILES 62,529 = 100,421 KMS

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).

2006 Toyota Tacoma

62,529 MI

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Tacoma

PRERUNNER DOUBLE CAB 4X2 V6 TRD

2006 Toyota Tacoma

PRERUNNER DOUBLE CAB 4X2 V6 TRD

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
62,529MI
VIN 5TEJU62N76Z295692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,529 MI

Vehicle Description

ULTRA RARE Tacoma PreRunner (Only available in the U.S, this truck is originally from Arizona) Double Cab 4X2 V6 Engine. Rustproofed, you will not find one in this clean of condition anywhere. See all the photos. Extras include; TRD Off-Road Package with Bilstein shocks, 16" Alloy wheels, Locking Rear Differential, Engine skid plate, Front Tow Hook, 115V/400W Deck Mtd Power point, Towing Package with Class 4 hitch with 6500 lbs capacity, Chrome Grille surround and rear bumper, color-keyes front bumper and overfenders, sliding rear window, Sport fabric trim, JBL Premium Audio, 60/40 Split rear bench with underseat storage and lots more. You do not want to miss this truck, they do not show up often on the used market and especially no in this condition. Truck is in MILES 62,529 = 100,421 KMS

Vehicle Features

Packages

PRERUNNER DOUBLE CAB 4X2 V6 TRD

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2006 Toyota Tacoma