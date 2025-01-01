$13,995+ tax & licensing
2006 Toyota Tacoma
PRERUNNER DOUBLE CAB 4X2 V6 TRD
Location
Frank Gies Auto Sales
24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
519-888-0800
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,529 MI
Vehicle Description
ULTRA RARE Tacoma PreRunner (Only available in the U.S, this truck is originally from Arizona) Double Cab 4X2 V6 Engine. Rustproofed, you will not find one in this clean of condition anywhere. See all the photos. Extras include; TRD Off-Road Package with Bilstein shocks, 16" Alloy wheels, Locking Rear Differential, Engine skid plate, Front Tow Hook, 115V/400W Deck Mtd Power point, Towing Package with Class 4 hitch with 6500 lbs capacity, Chrome Grille surround and rear bumper, color-keyes front bumper and overfenders, sliding rear window, Sport fabric trim, JBL Premium Audio, 60/40 Split rear bench with underseat storage and lots more. You do not want to miss this truck, they do not show up often on the used market and especially no in this condition. Truck is in MILES 62,529 = 100,421 KMS
Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.
We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).
