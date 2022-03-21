$21,995+ tax & licensing
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Sherifali Motors Inc.
519-664-2944
2007 Chevrolet Silverado
LT3 4x4 2500hd diesel
Location
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
111,568MI
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8796347
- VIN: 1GCHC29D57E142370
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 111,568 MI
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
