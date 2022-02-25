Menu
2007 Ford Ranger

167,508 KM

Details

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

2007 Ford Ranger

2007 Ford Ranger

XL

2007 Ford Ranger

XL

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

167,508KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8377977
  Stock #: 7203
  VIN: 1FTYR10D27PA71722

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 167,508 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!! Economical Ford Ranger Reg Cab 2WD 2.3 litre 4 cylinder. RUSTPROOFED multiple times. Great small pick up, these do not come available often. We got it right from a Ford Dealership. Features; A/C, tonneau cover, manual windows and locks, ABS, dual airbag.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

XL REG CAB
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

