2007 GMC Acadia

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 8 3 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8508011

8508011 Stock #: 6956

6956 VIN: 1GKER13777J164820

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 8

Mileage 195,836 KM

Vehicle Features Packages SLE 8 PASSENGER Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio DVD / Entertainment CD Player MP3 Player Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.