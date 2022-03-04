Menu
2007 GMC Acadia

195,836 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

2007 GMC Acadia

2007 GMC Acadia

SLE

2007 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,836KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8508011
  • Stock #: 6956
  • VIN: 1GKER13777J164820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 195,836 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Trade-In. 2 Owner Acadia SLE FWD 3.6 V6 8 Passenger with Aftermarket Rear DVD Entertainment. Selling Certified with a 4 year LUBRICO Powertrain warranty included ($1399.00 Retail Value) 

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

SLE 8 PASSENGER
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

