2007 Honda Civic

118,000 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

LX

LX

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

118,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8944408
  • VIN: 2HGFA16587H018916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2007 Honda Civic LX

Automatic transmission
118,000km

ONLY $9,495 plus HST and licensing!

*Financing available OAC*

*THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER*

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Alloys
Power Windows
Power locks
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
CD Player

 118,000 KM
$9,495 + tax & lic
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

