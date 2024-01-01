$CALL+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda CR-V
EX 4WD | Sunroof | Cruise | AC
2007 Honda CR-V
EX 4WD | Sunroof | Cruise | AC
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
146,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE48507L816869
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 2406250
- Mileage 146,000 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW MILEAGE! Great Condition Honda CRV AWD with Excellent Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, A/C, Alloys, Power Group
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Sunroof
tinted windows
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
