LOW MILEAGE! Great Condition Honda CRV AWD with Excellent Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, A/C, Alloys, Power Group

2007 Honda CR-V

146,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2007 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD | Sunroof | Cruise | AC

2007 Honda CR-V

EX 4WD | Sunroof | Cruise | AC

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
146,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RE48507L816869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 2406250
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE! Great Condition Honda CRV AWD with Excellent Service History! Equipped with a Sunroof, A/C, Alloys, Power Group

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2007 Honda CR-V