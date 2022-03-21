2007 Honda Element

$8,295 + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 9 1 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8727560

8727560 Stock #: 800450

800450 VIN: 5J6YH27717L800450

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 800450

Mileage 222,910 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features 4x4 Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.