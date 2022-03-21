Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Honda Element

222,910 KM

Details Features

$8,295

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Cars

519-885-2500

Contact Seller
2007 Honda Element

2007 Honda Element

4WD 4dr Manual EX-P

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Honda Element

4WD 4dr Manual EX-P

Location

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-885-2500

  1. 8727560
  2. 8727560
  3. 8727560
  4. 8727560
  5. 8727560
  6. 8727560
  7. 8727560
  8. 8727560
  9. 8727560
  10. 8727560
  11. 8727560
  12. 8727560
  13. 8727560
  14. 8727560
  15. 8727560
  16. 8727560
  17. 8727560
  18. 8727560
  19. 8727560
  20. 8727560
  21. 8727560
  22. 8727560
  23. 8727560
  24. 8727560
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$8,295

+ taxes & licensing

222,910KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8727560
  • Stock #: 800450
  • VIN: 5J6YH27717L800450

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800450
  • Mileage 222,910 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof / Moonroof
4x4
Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Cars

2007 Honda Element 4...
 222,910 KM
$8,295 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Sdn...
 149,291 KM
$14,425 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Tucson ...
 191,887 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Canada Cars

Canada Cars

Canada Cars

81 Bridgeport Rd., Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-885-XXXX

(click to show)

519-885-2500

Alternate Numbers
519-588-2734
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory