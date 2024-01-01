Menu
<p>Body is nice. Runs and drives well. Has a soft top. Selling as is $9,000+HST+LIC</p><p>In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. <br />This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.<br />This vehicle is being sold as -is, unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as <br />being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed<br />level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and <br />may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register <br />the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. </p>

2007 Jeep Wrangler

186,000 KM

$9,000

+ tax & licensing
2007 Jeep Wrangler

2007 Jeep Wrangler

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

186,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1j4fa24137l119685

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 186,000 KM

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Steering

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

CD Player

Conventional Spare Tire

