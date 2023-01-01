2007 Nissan 350Z

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 3 5 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10004435

10004435 VIN: JN1BZ36A07M652946

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Orange

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 60,358 KM

Vehicle Features Packages 2dr Roadster Manual Grand Touring Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Spoiler HID Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player CD Changer Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.