2007 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 7 , 0 7 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8423787

8423787 Stock #: 7211

7211 VIN: 5TEMU52N07Z463763

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 237,079 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Double Cab Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Brake Assist Tire Pressure Monitor Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.