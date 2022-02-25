Menu
2007 Toyota Tacoma

237,079 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

2007 Toyota Tacoma

2007 Toyota Tacoma

double cab

2007 Toyota Tacoma

double cab

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

237,079KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8423787
  Stock #: 7211
  VIN: 5TEMU52N07Z463763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,079 KM

Vehicle Description

Local trade. Highly desireable Toyota Tacoma Double Cab 4.0 V6 4X4. Frame recall completed at Toyota in 2014. RUSTPROOFED, rear sliding window, bedliner, power group, Alloy wheels and much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

Double Cab
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

