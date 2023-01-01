$2,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-888-9232
2007 Toyota Tundra
DXT
Location
Kraemer Automotive
66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10391499
- Stock #: 5862
- VIN: 5tfmv52187x006054
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 479,628 KM
Vehicle Description
not running now because it needs a starter. Motor was replaced previously. Was construction truck, body and interior are rough. Needs to be towed. Selling as is $2,500+HST+LIC
In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is.
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition."
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.