Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Toyota Tundra

479,628 KM

Details Description Features

$2,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

Contact Seller
2007 Toyota Tundra

2007 Toyota Tundra

DXT

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Toyota Tundra

DXT

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

  1. 1694103714
  2. 1694103722
  3. 1694103729
  4. 1694103737
  5. 1694103745
  6. 1694103753
  7. 1694103761
  8. 1694103770
  9. 1694103778
  10. 1694103787
  11. 1694103794
  12. 1694103801
  13. 1694103807
  14. 1694103816
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,500

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
479,628KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10391499
  • Stock #: 5862
  • VIN: 5tfmv52187x006054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 479,628 KM

Vehicle Description

not running now because it needs a starter. Motor was replaced previously. Was construction truck, body and interior are rough. Needs to be towed. Selling as is $2,500+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 
This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.
"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 
being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed
level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 
may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 
the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kraemer Automotive

2003 Honda Civic LE
 193,500 KM
$1,500 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Camry
314,500 KM
$2,000 + tax & lic
2008 Pontiac Torrent...
 270,000 KM
$2,500 + tax & lic

Email Kraemer Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-9232

Alternate Numbers
519-502-9232
Quick Links
Directions Inventory