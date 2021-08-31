Menu
2007 Toyota Yaris

76,221 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

76,221KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8053603
  • Stock #: 7162
  • VIN: JTDBT903871068890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the low kilometres, ONLY 76,221. Most reliable and fuel efficient sub-compact car. Hurry, these gems don't last long.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

