2008 Audi A4
3.2L
Location
Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing
24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8428392
- Stock #: 7210
- VIN: WAUDH48H78K006905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 133,944 KM
Vehicle Description
GORGEOUS Audi A4 3.2 V6 QUATTRO Cabriolet. Finished in Silver on Red leather we acquired this New Car Trade-In direct from a BMW Dealer. Top is in excellent condition, rear glass window. pride of ownership evident, lots of Factory servicing as per Carfax Report.
Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.
We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.
Vehicle Features
