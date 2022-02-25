Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Audi A4

133,944 KM

Details Description Features

$13,395

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,395

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2008 Audi A4

2008 Audi A4

3.2L

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Audi A4

3.2L

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1649259869
  2. 1649259875
  3. 1649259875
  4. 1649259875
  5. 1649259875
  6. 1649259875
  7. 1649259875
  8. 1649259875
  9. 1649259940
  10. 1649259945
  11. 1649259946
  12. 1649259945
  13. 1649259945
  14. 1649259944
  15. 1649259945
  16. 1649259945
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,395

+ taxes & licensing

133,944KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8428392
  • Stock #: 7210
  • VIN: WAUDH48H78K006905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 133,944 KM

Vehicle Description

GORGEOUS Audi A4 3.2 V6 QUATTRO Cabriolet. Finished in Silver on Red leather we acquired this New Car Trade-In direct from a BMW Dealer. Top is in excellent condition, rear glass window. pride of ownership evident, lots of Factory servicing as per Carfax Report. 

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

QUATTRO 3
2 CABRIO
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

2006 Pontiac Solstic...
 65,749 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2012 Honda CR-V EX-L
 145,649 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota Tacoma d...
 237,079 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory