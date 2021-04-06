Menu
2008 Buick Allure

43,389 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

CXL

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

43,389KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6871941
  Stock #: 7052
  VIN: 2G4WJ582181358245

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 43,389 KM

Vehicle Description

NOT A MISPRINT, One Owner Buick Allure with ONLY 43,389 KMS. Exceptional condition throughout, vehicle has been Rustproofed and has arguably GM'S most durable and reliable 3800 V6 Engine. The leather seats and carpets show "like new" This Buick will not disappoint.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

