2008 Honda CR-V

149,156 KM

Details Features

$14,450

+ tax & licensing
$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2008 Honda CR-V

2008 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

2008 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1663015534
  2. 1663015534
  3. 1663015535
  4. 1663015535
  5. 1663015535
  6. 1663015535
  7. 1663015533
  8. 1663015534
  9. 1663015535
  10. 1663015535
  11. 1663015535
  12. 1663015535
  13. 1663015535
  14. 1663015534
  15. 1663015535
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,450

+ taxes & licensing

149,156KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9050041
  VIN: 5J6RE48748L819633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,156 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
