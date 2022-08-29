2008 Honda Odyssey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,000 + taxes & licensing 4 0 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9200338

9200338 Stock #: U9438A

U9438A VIN: 5FNRL38488B506244

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # U9438A

Mileage 408,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Power Third Passenger Door Power Fourth Passenger Door Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster SECURITY ALARM Tire Pressure Monitor Universal Garage Door Opener Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm CD Changer MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Comfort rear air Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Remote Entry Power Outlet Seating Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Powertrain V6 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Pass through rear seat Automatic head lights A/T Gasoline Fuel 5-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Passenger illuminated vanity mirror Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Season Tires Rear All Season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.