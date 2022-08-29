$3,000+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Odyssey
EX
Location
Waterloo Honda
545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6
519-746-4120
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9200338
- Stock #: U9438A
- VIN: 5FNRL38488B506244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U9438A
- Mileage 408,000 KM
Vehicle Description
KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Honda Odyssey boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Tri-zone automatic climate control w/automatic 2nd row controls & air filtration. This Honda Odyssey Comes Equipped with These Options Traction control system (TCS), Tire pressure monitoring system, Tinted glass, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls, Security system, Roof rails, Removable/convertible 2nd row captains chairs, Remote keyless entry, Rear window intermittent wiper/washer. The Votes are Counted KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Best 10 Family Vehicles, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. See What the Experts Say! As reported by KBB.com: If you?d rather be driving a nice sedan but you have a family, a dog and a load of luggage to haul on vacation, the 2008 Honda Odyssey makes for a livable compromise. With all its nifty features, some of your friends may even think it?s cool. Visit Us Today A short visit to Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 can get you a tried-and-true Odyssey today!
Vehicle Features
