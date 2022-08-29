Menu
2008 Honda Odyssey

408,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

2008 Honda Odyssey

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX

2008 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

  1. 9200338
  2. 9200338
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

408,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9200338
  Stock #: U9438A
  VIN: 5FNRL38488B506244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U9438A
  • Mileage 408,000 KM

Vehicle Description

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards. This Honda Odyssey boasts a Gas V6 3.5L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Variable-intermittent windshield wipers, Tri-zone automatic climate control w/automatic 2nd row controls & air filtration. This Honda Odyssey Comes Equipped with These Options Traction control system (TCS), Tire pressure monitoring system, Tinted glass, Tilt/telescoping steering column, Steering wheel-mounted cruise controls, Security system, Roof rails, Removable/convertible 2nd row captains chairs, Remote keyless entry, Rear window intermittent wiper/washer. The Votes are Counted KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Best 10 Family Vehicles, KBB.com Brand Image Awards. See What the Experts Say! As reported by KBB.com: If you?d rather be driving a nice sedan but you have a family, a dog and a load of luggage to haul on vacation, the 2008 Honda Odyssey makes for a livable compromise. With all its nifty features, some of your friends may even think it?s cool. Visit Us Today A short visit to Waterloo Honda located at 545 King St N, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6 can get you a tried-and-true Odyssey today!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
SECURITY ALARM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
am/fm
CD Changer
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
rear air
Climate Control
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Remote Entry
Power Outlet
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
V6 Cylinder Engine
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
A/T
Gasoline Fuel
5-Speed A/T
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
Adaptative Cruise Control
Tires Front All Season
Tires Rear All Season

