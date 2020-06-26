Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

Waterloo Honda

519-746-4120

Contact Seller
2008 Honda Pilot

2008 Honda Pilot

SE-L Accident Free, Low KM 2008 Honda Pilot EX-L! Includes Rear Entertainment System with 2 headsets!

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Honda Pilot

SE-L Accident Free, Low KM 2008 Honda Pilot EX-L! Includes Rear Entertainment System with 2 headsets!

Location

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

519-746-4120

  1. 5303462
  2. 5303462
Contact Seller

$9,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 185,765KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5303462
  • Stock #: H7149A
  • VIN: 5FNYF18688B501103
Exterior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

Price is + HST and Licensing Only.No Hidden Fees! No Accidents. Low Kilometres!



Waterloo Honda has been providing the highest level of Customer Satisfaction in Sales, Service, Parts and Accessories for over 41 Years!



WHAT IS WATERLOO HONDA'S BUY SMART PROGRAM ?

With the purchase of this vehicle, you will receive the following key benefits at no additional cost:



BEST PRICE FIRST

Tired of negotiating? No problem! All Waterloo Honda BUY SMART vehicles feature a no hassle, no haggle, best price from the start. Guaranteed.



90 DAY NO SURPRISES

To ensure your satisfaction, we will repair defective brakes, bulbs and batteries on any BUY SMART vehicle for 3 months from the date of purchase - at no cost to you.



BRAKE PADS FOR LIFE

For as long as you own the vehicle and when regular service dictates, we will replace the brake pads with factory equipment - at no cost to you.



TIRE-GARD(R)

If a road hazard flattens one or more of your tires, simply return to Waterloo Honda to have your tires repaired or replaced - at no cost to you.



SECURE-GARD(R) THEFT PROTECTION

Receive up to $4,000 for 3 years from purchase if stolen and not recovered. Insurance deductible up to $2,500 is reimbursed if recovered and requires repairs.



RIDE GREEN CERTIFIED(R)

An eco-friendly program that provides over $190/year* by improving fuel efficiency and increased tire life.

(*ISO 14064-3 validated by the CSA)



EXCHANGE PRIVILEGE

Every one of our Smart Vehicles includes a no-hassle 7 day/1,000 km exchange privilege.



SERVICE LOYALTY

Purchase 4 oil & filter changes, get your 5th free!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Waterloo Honda

2016 Honda Accord On...
 276,935 KM
$17,000 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Escape SE ...
 114,459 KM
$13,000 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 13,895 KM
$17,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Waterloo Honda

Waterloo Honda

545 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z6

Call Dealer

519-746-XXXX

(click to show)

519-746-4120

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory