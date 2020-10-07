Menu
2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 5-Pass

2008 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL 5-Pass

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 6073368
  • Stock #: 5625
  • VIN: 5nmsg13d98h189462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good condition, manual tranmission, selling as is $3000+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

519-502-9232
