Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2008 Mazda3 Sedan 2.0L</p><p>Low Milage 86,761 KM</p><p>No Accident</p><p>two Owners</p><p>A/C</p><p>Great Condition</p><p>Carfax is Available:</p><p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=doweQpCH5uEfe1nMPMed3%2FyhTjjqRFo8</p>

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

86,761 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008.5 4DR SDN AUTO GX

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008.5 4DR SDN AUTO GX

Location

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

  1. 1722360622
  2. 1722360622
  3. 1722360622
  4. 1722360622
  5. 1722360622
  6. 1722360622
  7. 1722360622
  8. 1722360622
  9. 1722360622
  10. 1722360622
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
86,761KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BK32F981107379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,761 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Mazda3 Sedan 2.0L

Low Milage 86,761 KM

No Accident

two Owners

A/C

Great Condition

Carfax is Available:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=doweQpCH5uEfe1nMPMed3%2FyhTjjqRFo8

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Armo Auto Sales

Used 2014 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Auto 98,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Acura TL 4DR SDN 3.5L for sale in Waterloo, ON
2009 Acura TL 4DR SDN 3.5L 156,700 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Hyundai Sonata 4dr Sdn 2.4L Auto 162,000 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

Email Armo Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Armo Auto Sales

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

Call Dealer

519-589-XXXX

(click to show)

519-589-4734

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Armo Auto Sales

519-589-4734

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3