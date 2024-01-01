$5,900+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
2008.5 4DR SDN AUTO GX
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
86,761KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BK32F981107379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 86,761 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Mazda3 Sedan 2.0L
Low Milage 86,761 KM
No Accident
two Owners
A/C
Great Condition
Carfax is Available:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=doweQpCH5uEfe1nMPMed3%2FyhTjjqRFo8
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
