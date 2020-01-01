2008 Nissan Altima

+ taxes & licensing
575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3
2.5S Auto | Power Windows | Power Locks | Radio Screen Inoperable | This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Bustard Chrysler prides ourselves on our expansive used car inventory. We have over 100 pre-owned units in stock of all makes and models, with the largest selection of pre-owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM products in the tri-cities. Our used inventory is hand-selected and we only sell the best vehicles, for a fair price. We use a market-based pricing system so that you can be confident you’re getting the best deal. With over 25 years of financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved – whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit! We strive to be 100% transparent, and we stand behind the products we sell. For your peace of mind, we offer a 3 day/250 km exchange as well as a 30-day limited warranty on all certified used vehicles. COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized before and after each use, including test drives and deliveries. We offer a full suite of customizable online-only services upon request, including virtual and at-home test drives, contactless paperwork processing, and free home delivery within a specified geographic distance. Check out our complete inventory, apply for financing, or view free CarFax reports for all our used inventory online at https://www.bustard.com.
