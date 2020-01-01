Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Nissan Altima

211,531 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

519-884-5888

Contact Seller
2008 Nissan Altima

2008 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 S | Power Windows | Automatic

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Nissan Altima

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.5 S | Power Windows | Automatic

Location

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

519-884-5888

  1. 6272127
  2. 6272127
  3. 6272127
  4. 6272127
  5. 6272127
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

211,531KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6272127
  • Stock #: A5147
  • VIN: 1N4AL21E48C224518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5147
  • Mileage 211,531 KM

Vehicle Description

2.5S Auto | Power Windows | Power Locks | Radio Screen Inoperable | This vehicle is being sold “as-is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound, or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. Bustard Chrysler prides ourselves on our expansive used car inventory. We have over 100 pre-owned units in stock of all makes and models, with the largest selection of pre-owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and RAM products in the tri-cities. Our used inventory is hand-selected and we only sell the best vehicles, for a fair price. We use a market-based pricing system so that you can be confident you’re getting the best deal. With over 25 years of financing experience, our team is committed to getting you approved – whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit! We strive to be 100% transparent, and we stand behind the products we sell. For your peace of mind, we offer a 3 day/250 km exchange as well as a 30-day limited warranty on all certified used vehicles. COVID-19: For your health and safety, all vehicles in our inventory are disinfected and sanitized before and after each use, including test drives and deliveries. We offer a full suite of customizable online-only services upon request, including virtual and at-home test drives, contactless paperwork processing, and free home delivery within a specified geographic distance. Check out our complete inventory, apply for financing, or view free CarFax reports for all our used inventory online at https://www.bustard.com.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Alloy Wheels
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

2016 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 116,535 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Nissan Altima 4...
 211,531 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Car...
 144,059 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

575 Davenport Rd, Waterloo, ON N2L 5Z3

Call Dealer

519-884-XXXX

(click to show)

519-884-5888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory