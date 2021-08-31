Menu
2008 Nissan Pathfinder

244,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

S

S

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

244,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7981332
  • Stock #: 5729
  • VIN: 5n1ar18b88c654949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 244,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous U.S. vehicle, runs and drives well, selling as is $5,000+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 

This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.

"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 

being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed

 level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 

may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 

the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

