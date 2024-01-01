Menu
Cream Puff, Be Ready for Spring in this fun Beetle Convertible. Features an electric power roof, cloth top in great condition with a glass rear window, heated leather seats, power group, remote entry and much more.

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

118,391 KM

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,391KM
Used
VIN 3VWRF21YX8M417637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cream
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 118,391 KM

Vehicle Description

Cream Puff, Be Ready for Spring in this fun Beetle Convertible. Features an electric power roof, cloth top in great condition with a glass rear window, heated leather seats, power group, remote entry and much more.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire

Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

2008 Volkswagen New Beetle