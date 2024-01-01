$8,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Acura TL
4DR SDN 3.5L
2009 Acura TL
4DR SDN 3.5L
Location
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-589-4734
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUA86299A800522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 156,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Acura TL 3.5L
Safety Certified
No Accidents
Carfax Is Available:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hWDKvgKKsmdue2MBuO6edk+yrFhbQQji
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Armo Auto Sales
66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
$8,900
+ taxes & licensing
Armo Auto Sales
519-589-4734
2009 Acura TL