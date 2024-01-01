Menu
<p>2009 Acura TL 3.5L</p><p>Safety Certified</p><p>No Accidents </p><p>Carfax Is Available:</p><p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hWDKvgKKsmdue2MBuO6edk+yrFhbQQji</p>

2009 Acura TL

156,700 KM

$8,900

+ tax & licensing
4DR SDN 3.5L

Armo Auto Sales

66 Schaefer St, Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-589-4734

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
156,700KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UUA86299A800522

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 156,700 KM

2009 Acura TL 3.5L

Safety Certified

No Accidents 

Carfax Is Available:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=hWDKvgKKsmdue2MBuO6edk+yrFhbQQji

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

