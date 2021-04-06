Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet Colorado

82,016 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

519-888-0800

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Colorado

2009 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

  1. 1617917965
  2. 1617917969
  3. 1617917970
  4. 1617917969
  5. 1617917967
  6. 1617917969
  7. 1617917970
  8. 1617917966
  9. 1617917970
  10. 1617918003
  11. 1617918008
  12. 1617918007
  13. 1617918008
  14. 1617918007
  15. 1617918008
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

82,016KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6840548
  • Stock #: 7045
  • VIN: 1GCCS199498118078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 82,016 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, Check out the low kilometres, ONLY 82,016 on this Sporty and Popular Chevrolet Colorado. Features, power windows and door locks, aluminum wheels, also comes with a set of snow tires mounted on steel rims, EXTANG Hard tonneau cover, bedliner, truck has been rustproofed. Great condition and value, we acquired right from a New Car Dealer, Hurry these don't last long.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometre vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license

Vehicle Features

LT
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Bucket Seats
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

2009 Chevrolet Color...
 82,016 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2009 Chrysler 300 300C
 82,755 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2009 Mazda MAZDA6 GS
 83,976 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

Frank Gies Auto Sales & Leasing

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory