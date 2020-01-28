Menu
2009 Chevrolet Express

LT

2009 Chevrolet Express

LT

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

$10,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 146,520KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4607181
  • VIN: 1GAHG35K691124199
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
3-door

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

