Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet Express

167,332 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Express

2009 Chevrolet Express

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Express

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

  1. 1673102181
  2. 1673102181
  3. 1673102181
  4. 1673102180
  5. 1673102181
  6. 1673102181
  7. 1673102181
  8. 1673102181
  9. 1673102181
  10. 1673102181
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,332KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9460462
  • VIN: 1GCHG35C391146712

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 167,332 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Sherifali Motors Inc.

2014 Ford F-150 XL 4X4
 241,497 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Econoline ...
 100,149 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 Outdoo...
 81,612 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

Call Dealer

519-664-XXXX

(click to show)

519-664-2944

Alternate Numbers
519-590-2944 & 519-722-3310
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory