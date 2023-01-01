$CALL+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Express
885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
167,332KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 1GCHG35C391146712
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 167,332 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
